Sunday’s games
New England 25, CAROLINA 22 ... Due for a crazy score, close FG game
MIAMI 38, Houston 17 ... Yup, a blowout
DALLAS 31, Denver 28 ... Not buying ‘Boys yet
BALTIMORE 42, Minnesota 24 .. Completely done with Vikes
Buffalo 38, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Temps (60°) not hot enough
CINCINNATI 30, Cleveland 27 ... Will be close
NEW ORLEANS 30, Atlanta 26 ... Saints have warts
N.Y. GIANTS 26, L.V. Vegas 23 ... Big risky pick here
L.A. Chargers 31, PHILADELPHIA 27 ... Another risky one here
KANSAS CITY 38, Green Bay 24 ... Packers can’t win, right?
Arizona 24, SAN FRANCISCO 20 ... This is against 49ers
L.A. RAMS 34, Tennessee 23 ... Rams better even with Henry
Monday night
PITTSBURGH 30, Chicago 27 ... Never easy for Steelers
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 7-7
Season: 71-43
