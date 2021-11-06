Betting on Tua

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks to the media. Houston plays at Miami on Sunday and Bill Burt predicts big day for the Dolphins QB.

 David Santiago/Miami Herald

Sunday’s games

New England 25, CAROLINA 22 ... Due for a crazy score, close FG game

MIAMI 38, Houston 17 ... Yup, a blowout

DALLAS 31, Denver 28 ... Not buying ‘Boys yet

BALTIMORE 42, Minnesota 24 .. Completely done with Vikes

Buffalo 38, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Temps (60°) not hot enough

CINCINNATI 30, Cleveland 27 ... Will be close

NEW ORLEANS 30, Atlanta 26 ... Saints have warts

N.Y. GIANTS 26, L.V. Vegas 23 ... Big risky pick here

L.A. Chargers 31, PHILADELPHIA 27 ... Another risky one here

KANSAS CITY 38, Green Bay 24 ... Packers can’t win, right?

Arizona 24, SAN FRANCISCO 20 ... This is against 49ers

L.A. RAMS 34, Tennessee 23 ... Rams better even with Henry

Monday night

PITTSBURGH 30, Chicago 27 ... Never easy for Steelers

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 7-7

Season: 71-43

