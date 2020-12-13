Bill Burt's Pro Picks - Week 14

Sunday’s games
Houston 27, CHICAGO 23 ... Tossup
TAMPA BAY 31, Minnesota 20 ... Bucs better win big
Tennessee 27, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Titans testing my patience
CINCINNATI 24, Dallas 20 ... I’m on island with Bengals
Arizona 23, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Nothing easy here
CAROLINA 27, Denver 26 ... Broncos could win
MIAMI 30, Kansas City 23 ... Call me crazy
Indianapolis 31, LAS VEGAS 27 ... Indy is better
SEATTLE 30, N.Y. Jets 27 ... Done with Seahawks
Green Bay 34, DETROIT 20 ... Packers pushing for a top seed
L.A. CHARGERS 30, Atlanta 27 ... Flip. A. Coin.
SAN FRANCISCO 26, Washington 23 ... Guaranteed close one
New Orleans 31, PHILADELPHIA 24 ... Saints due for let down, but not yet
BUFFALO 31, Pittsburgh 26 ... Bills in dog-fight
Monday night
CLEVELAND 30, Baltimore 20 ... Big game for Browns
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 11-4
Season: 100-61-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.