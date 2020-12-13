Bill Burt's Pro Picks - Week 14

Bill Burt believes the Chiefs, which have had some struggle in their wins over the last month, will succumb to the south Florida heat and the Miami Dolphins defense. And expect a decent game from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), shown here throwing a pass last weekend against the Bengals. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) 

 Wilfredo Lee

Sunday’s games

Houston 27, CHICAGO 23 ... Tossup

TAMPA BAY 31, Minnesota 20 ... Bucs better win big

Tennessee 27, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Titans testing my patience

CINCINNATI 24, Dallas 20 ... I’m on island with Bengals

Arizona 23, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Nothing easy here

CAROLINA 27, Denver 26 ... Broncos could win

MIAMI 30, Kansas City 23 ... Call me crazy

Indianapolis 31, LAS VEGAS 27 ... Indy is better

SEATTLE 30, N.Y. Jets 27 ... Done with Seahawks

Green Bay 34, DETROIT 20 ... Packers pushing for a top seed

L.A. CHARGERS 30, Atlanta 27 ... Flip. A. Coin.

SAN FRANCISCO 26, Washington 23 ... Guaranteed close one

New Orleans 31, PHILADELPHIA 24 ... Saints due for let down, but not yet

BUFFALO 31, Pittsburgh 26 ... Bills in dog-fight

Monday night

CLEVELAND 30, Baltimore 20 ... Big game for Browns

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 11-4

Season: 100-61-1

