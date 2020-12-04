Bill Burt's Pro Picks Week 12

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson has a big game on Monday night in Philadelphia and Bill Burt says he gives Seahawks the edge because of the quarterback battle.  (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

Sunday’s games

Arizona 23, NEW ENGLAND 20 ... Can’t close

Miami 27, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Won’t be easy

MINNESOTA 24, Carolina 20 ... Vikes ‘D’ due

Cleveland 30, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Tank for Trevor

BUFFALO 31, L.A. Chargers 27 ... Great game

N.Y. Giants 27, CINCINNATI 16 ... No Joe, no chance

Las Vegas 34, ATLANTA 24 ... Raiders must win here

Tennessee 23, INDIANAPOLIS 21 ... Will meet again

New Orleans 20, DENVER 17 ... Broncos could win here

L.A. RAMS 26, San Francisco 20 ... Rams better in ‘20

Tampa Bay 30, KANSAS CITY 24 ... Bucs ‘D’ steps up

GREEN BAY 24, Chicago 20 ... Closer than you think

Monday night

Seattle 30, PHILADELPHIA 20 ... Wilson over Wentz

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 5-8

Season: 80-53-1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you