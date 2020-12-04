Bill Burt's Pro Picks Week 12

Sunday’s games
Arizona 23, NEW ENGLAND 20 ... Can’t close
Miami 27, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Won’t be easy
MINNESOTA 24, Carolina 20 ... Vikes ‘D’ due
Cleveland 30, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Tank for Trevor
BUFFALO 31, L.A. Chargers 27 ... Great game
N.Y. Giants 27, CINCINNATI 16 ... No Joe, no chance
Las Vegas 34, ATLANTA 24 ... Raiders must win here
Tennessee 23, INDIANAPOLIS 21 ... Will meet again
New Orleans 20, DENVER 17 ... Broncos could win here
L.A. RAMS 26, San Francisco 20 ... Rams better in ‘20
Tampa Bay 30, KANSAS CITY 24 ... Bucs ‘D’ steps up
GREEN BAY 24, Chicago 20 ... Closer than you think
Monday night
Seattle 30, PHILADELPHIA 20 ... Wilson over Wentz
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 5-8
Season: 80-53-1
