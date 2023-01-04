Frank Polizotti grew up in Andover and moved to nothern California for work in 1984.
He never left.
But he has stayed in contact with family and friends, including his buddy, Neil Bateson, of Methuen.
“Neil has played the contest for years and got me involved this year for the first time,” said Polizotti, who resides in Concord, Calif., about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco.
He was among the 25 winners in Week 17.
Despite being away for nearly 40 years, the 65-year-old still lives and dies with Boston’s pro sports teams.
“I am a football fan for sure, especially the Patriots,” said Polizotti. “But I really love the Bruins. They’ve been been to watch this year.”
This is one problem at home.
Polizotti’s wife, Lori, is a native of St. Paul, Minn., and a fan of everything Minnesota, as in Twins, Vikings and Wild.
His son Joseph, 23, played college baseball as a pitcher at Division 2 Cal. State-Sonoma.
One benefit to west coast living and following the Boston sports scene. Most of the games end around 7 p.m. at the latest, Pacific Standard Time.
“I always am able to get to bed at a decent hour,” he noted.
Polizotti watches most Patriots games and believes Mac Jones is the right guy, but just has the wrong coaching.
“The Patriots need an offensive coordinator and an offensive line coach,” said Polizotti. “Honestly, they need a new offensive system.”
Polizotti’s strategy when it comes to picking games each week is try to find an upset or two every week and, “When divisional teams playing each other for a second time that season, and the lesser team lost the first game, I usually pick the underdog.”
As for the Patriots, it hasn’t been easy following them.
“Compared to what we are used to, it’s been pretty bad,” said Polizotti. “But I’m still rooting for them.”
Polizotti returns to the area occasionally with his sister living in Lowell and a brother in northern N.H.
As for Week 17, winning a T-shirt was pretty basic:
Pick more than eight winners (my sad week), which was easy. and have the Patriots scoring 23 points (the first tiebreaker), exactly, which is sort of hard.
If you notice the longer-than-normal list of winners — we give out a maximum of 10 T-shirts per week — there is a good reason. We have a rule that states: If you pick more winners than Burt and get the first tie-breaker exactly right, you are guaranteed a T-shirt.
Well, 25 entries performed that feat.
What happened? Well, I went a little overboard picking a “big” upset (Rams over Chargers) and mini-upset (Vikings over Packers). I admit, I got cocky, thinking the Chargers would lay flat after finally getting a playoff berth. and I figured the Vikings would become a Super Bowl contender, which I pretty much knew they weren’t.
In the end, I had eight correct picks ... pretty bad.
The only thing that would’ve been worse, for the Eagle-Tribune coffers, was if the Patriots scored 24 points. There were 32 entries that did that.
My bad.
Week 17 winners
David English of Plaistow, N.H.
Shaun Dunlevy of Methuen
Pete Archibald of East Hampstead, N.H.
Paul Ireson of Methuen
Edward Bonenfant of Haverhill
Frank Polizotti of Concord, Calif.
Ed Schruender of North Andover
Kevin Dennehy of North Andover
Robert Casey II of Holmes Beach, Fla.
Audrey Farnsworth of Hampstead, N.H.
Leo A. Martin Sr. of North Andover
Rich Rosenthal of North Andover
Debbie Hunkele of Atkinson, N.H.
Dick Ruediger of Methuen
Charlie Matatall of East Hampstead, N.H.
John Dias of North Andover
Butch Tesoro of Sandown, N.H.
Russ Lahaise of Methuen
Mary Fowler of Seabrook, N.H.
Margaret Broderick of North Andover
Michael Carter of North Andover
Frankie Poirier of Chonburi, Thailand
Ellen Carter of North Andover
John Miranowicz of Salem, N.H.
Tim Day of Havehill
Branko Esler of Andover
