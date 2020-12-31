Due to a tabulation error in the "I Beat Burt" Contest results for Week 16, using the wrong Patriots point total tiebreaker -- 19 was used instead of 9 -- here is the corrected list of the winners for last weekend's games.

Also, all of the winners were within three points of the Patriots point total. And the second tiebreaker -- amount of correct selections -- was also used:

Kevin McElhinney of Methuen

Jeff Bellistri of Hampstead, N.H.

Terry Grim of Groveland

Chip DiPietro of North Reading

Dave Heidler of East Hampstead, N.H.

Carol Dionne of Methuen

Brenda Savary of North Andover

Charlotte Carter of North Andover

Michele DeGregorio of Winthrop

Patricia English of Haverhill

 

