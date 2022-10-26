Bailey Zappe had a few good weeks. Then the second half of Monday night happened.
Well, that was me. A few very good weeks and then, well, Week 7 beat me.
That was the least of my problems this past weekend, only 4 of 341 entries picked the Bears to upset the Patriots. So I was in a lot of nice company.
My issue was with the New York. As in the Giants and Jets. I picked against both of them. Again.
Well, it might be time to buy in. The Giants are playing good football and the Jets are decent, a little lucky due to their schedule.
The Giants play the (at) Seahawks, Texans and Lions the next three weeks. That easily could be three wins.
The Jets play the Patriots twice and Bills once over that same stretch (including bye). That could be two wins or, well, none.
The Patriots are favored against the Jets. Apparently the oddsmakers feel like I do.
The Patriots are key in this contest, especially being in the .500 category. A lot of fans stick with the Patriots and that could be costly come “I Beat Burt” Contest time.
Though, my history is picking the Patriots often. I am not ready to discuss Sunday’s game in New Jersey. It will be close.
As for Week 7, I had seven winners of 13 weekend games. All of the T-shirt winners were within 10 points of the Patriots point total (13), the first tiebreaker.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. This week we added a bonus 11th T-shirt.
Week 7 winners
Joshua Rodriguez of Methuen
Russ Lahaise of Methuen
Edmund Nelson of Haverhill
Ellen Carter of North Andover
Bill Reilly of Methuen
Gail Fournier of Derry, N.H.
Robin Waters of Plaistow, N.H.
Dan Morrison of Haverhill
George Lucey of Haverhill
Milton Taylor of Haverhill
Tyler Williams of Methuen
