I wasn’t ready for this ... a good-old fashioned NFL week of football.
That means home teams winning. That means favorites winning and most covering.
And the N.Y. Jets being the same old Jets (I had Pats squeaking by!).
Only four road teams (out of 12) and only three underdogs won this weekend.
Speaking of the Jets, of 352 entries, 10 picked the Jets in an upset win. Interesting. I would’ve guessed four or five, at most.
I had only seven winners out of the dozen weekend games, but it wasn’t easy winning a T-shirt in Week 7.
With the Patriots going on a scoring barrage with 54 points, the first tiebreaker, all entries had 34 or more points. and the second tiebreaker was needed as eight of the 10 winners had nine or more correct selections.
That’s pretty good.
The Patriots at the L.A. Chargers will be an interesting pick this week as the Pats are 6-point underdogs. Pats fans recently have gone against the home team. But after last Sunday I believe that will change.
Week 7 winners
E.J. Lennon Jr. of Methuen
Shane Farnsworth of Hampstead, N.H.
Sandi Seglin of Methuen
James Dawe of Methuen
Ed Nassif of Lawrence
James Freeman of Salem, N.H.
James Mickalide of Danville, N.H.
Mark Mazzone of Methuen
Tim Day of Haverhill
Henry Theberge of Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.