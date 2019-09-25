Sunday is sort of a family day for the Maher family, based out of Danvers.
It's not quite the typical family dinner, with their four sons and eight grandchildren sitting around the big dining room.
This is about phone calls, group texts and the Patriots.
John Maher Jr., a long-time now retired propane delivery man for Morton International, formerly in Danvers, leads the show usually before the Sunday Patriots game begins.
"I text my sons all over the place, with one in Maryland, another in Tennessee, another in Middleboro (Mass.) and another in Groveland," said Maher, who turns 70 in about three weeks. "If the weather is great, I am out on my boat, watching the Patriots on my phone."
Maher is a 1969 Peabody High graduate who played a lot of sports over the years, usually of the backyard variety, particularly football, basketball and baseball.
He's been a Patriots fan since they came into existence in 1960. His most memorable moment as a Patriots fan?
"Ty Law's pick-six to give the Patriots the lead, which they never relinquished," said Maher. "I'll never forget that."
He's all-in on the 2019 Patriots, calling them "Scary and awesome, especially on defense" while noting the once-acquired-now-fired Antonio Brown as a "clown."
What makes Maher special in 2019, he has already won two weeks, Week 1 and Week 3.
His secret?
He uses only one word: "Instincts."
Burt wins 10
It is supposed to get easier. Trust me. But it doesn't appear that way.
The New York Giants bench Eli Manning and replace him with a rookie ... and win. That's not supposed to happen, even against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The L.A. Chargers, favorites of being "the" that makes a run at the Patriots and Chiefs for a bye, looked awful for a second straight week in losing to the Texans at home.
Cam Newton is out with an injury for Carolina and they bury the Arizona Cardinals and their Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, Kylar Murray.
What surprises are in store for Week 4? From afar, the schedule looks ugly, with Vikings-Bears as the only marquee game.
As for last week, I had 10 correct picks out of 15, a decent week.
All of this week's winners were within three points of the Patriots point total (30). Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded with the first tiebreaker being the Patriots point total. The second tiebreaker, if needed is amount of correct picks. This was needed as the last two winners had 12 winners.
Week 3 winners
Nick Lazarakis of Peabody
Tony Amenta of Beverly
John Maher Jr. of Danvers
Michael Price of Beverly
Robert Knowles of West Newbury
Cindy Brown of Merrimac
Mike Ciaramitaro of Gloucester
JohnTuohy of Peabody
Tony Harrington of Rockport
Bill Griffith of Newburyport
Warren Silva of Gloucester
