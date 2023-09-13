Eagles Patriots Football

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

 Mark Stockwell/AP photo

OK. For the most part, Patriot Nation is now treating New England Patriots like every other team. If they believe the other team is appreciably better, or just better, they will pick the other team.

We’ve been running this contest throughout the entire Patriots Dynasty and one thing most entries have done is pick the Patriots to win. Almost every time.

There are some out there that go straight by the book, but as I hear often “It’s hard to bet against my team.” Well, not much any more.

In the Week 1 game against the Eagles it was 2-to-1 in favor of the defending Super Bowl runnerups. That is very rare in this contest, I’ve found. While the Patriots, arguably, should’ve won the game on Sunday, it tells me fans don’t want to “waste” a Patriots pick when they don’t feel good about the game They want the damn T-shirt!

What does that mean? I have to be on my game, too, when it comes to Pats picks.

Week 1 was tough for me. I struggled making several picks and lost most of them, including Packers-Bears, Dolphins-Chargers and Saints-Titans.

As has been noted here for the last two years, that’s the new normal. A lot of coin flips.

I guess that’s what makes it fun.

I had only eight winners, including the Jets, which knocked off a few entries from winning a T-shirt.

All of this week’s 10 winners had 20 points exactly for the Patriots point total, the first tiebreaker.

Week 1 winners

Jonathan Hartman of Norfolk, Va.

Skip Oxford of Newburyport

Khloe Rios of Methuen

Mike Ryan of Haverhill

Paul Ireson of Methuen

Frankie Poirier of Chonburi, Thailand

Frank Gueli of Methuen

DJ Sturtevant of Haverhill

Lee LaPorte of Methuen

Paul Staponites of Haverhill

