The 2021 NFL season is what it is. It isn’t changing. Ever.
Close games. Underdogs and road teams (not exactly this past week) have as much chance as anybody of winning.
And in the AFC and NFL top tier, flip a coin as to which team is the best.
Who is the best team in the AFC?
Kansas City? Maybe they finally get it.
Buffalo? I’m not there yet.
Baltimore? As crazy as this sounds (they’ve looked sloppy recently), could be them.
Cincinnati? A newcomer which could be scary.
New England? They might be playing the best, but need to beat another good team or two.
Which brings us to Monday night and the Patriots vs. the Bills.
We will find out two things for sure about the Patriots:
Are they the team to beat in the AFC, possibly hosting a conference title game?
Are their fans willing to pick them, playing as a road underdog against an “elite” team?
We will find out next week when the “I Beat Burt” tallies are done.
As for the Week 12, I had another good week at 8-4. Again, in normal years, 8-4 isn’t too good, but in this NFL, where four or five teams are battling for No. 1 seeds, that’s pretty good.
I haven’t had a losing week, which always seems to happen each year, in 2021. But I haven’t had that 12-2 week either, which usually happens at least twice.
All of the T-shirt winners had at least nine or 10 correct selections (out of 12). The first tie-breaker — Patriots point total (36) was used — and all winners had 27 points or higher. The second tiebreaker, amount of correct selections, was also needed for the last two winners.
Week 12 winners
Robert D Smith of Salisbury
Rich Rosenthal of North Andover
Stephanie Subocz of Greenland, N.H.
Chris Simonian of Methuen
John & Kathy Ford of Seabrook
Mark Mazzone of Methuen
Bill Camasso of Haverhill
Bob Lang Jr. of Plaistow
Joe Gajewski of Haverhill
Kathy Murphy of Hampstead
