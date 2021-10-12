Pats-Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) jogs off the field celebrating after the team's 44-20 win last week against the N.Y. Giants. The Cowboys are favored by at least four points over the Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Which team are you picking?

 Michael Ainsworth - freelancer, FR171389 AP

It gets hard again, New England Patriots fans.

The Patriots are home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys ... Make that the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, winners of four straight games.

What do you do?

Mind you, most fans picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two Sundays ago and won. Barely.

This is different. There is no extra drama.

The Cowboys are the better team. The Patriots barely squeaked out a win over arguably the worst or second worst team in the NFL, the Houston Texans.

Personally, I am leaning Cowboys because they are good. But an "excuse" for Sunday's ugly win over the Texans could be the fact the Patriots put so much into the Tampa game.

Anyway, the NFL has changed in 2021. Road teams won seven of the 15 games while the favorites won 11 of the 15, while only seven covered the spread.

There is only one undefeated team, the Arizona Cardinals, which will be underdogs in Cleveland against the Browns.

My bet is there won't be an undefeated team through six weeks. That, folks, is equality.

Another 10-5 week

I will take it. Ten wins every weekend.

Three of the five weeks have been just that for this alleged "guru."

This week 10 wins was a pretty good. The number to get a T-shirt though, was 12 wins or better.

There were so many entries around the first tiebreaker, with most selecting "24" points.

The third tiebreaker (random draw) was needed with so many entries with 12 correct selections and one point off the Pats point total.

Week 5 winners

Daniel Grayton of Cambridge

Mike Ryan of Haverhill

Jim Ahearn of Haverhill

Bob Lang Jr. of Plaistow, N.H.

Julia Camasso of Haverhill

Ed Nassif of Lawrence

Pat Carroll of Topsfield

Jim Warden of Montpelier, Vt.

Ray Metthe of Haverhill

Don DiMatteo of Atkinson, N.H.

