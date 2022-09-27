If you picked more than seven winners in Week 3 of the "I Beat Burt" Contest, congratulations.
You were in the minority.
With 12 games all under a point spread of 4 points or less, all hell broke loose.
The NFL has turned into a mediocre fest with only one undefeated team, the Miami Dolphins, and one winless team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
The rest are 2-1 or 1-2.
Wasn't that former commissioner Pete Rozelle's goal when this thing called the NFL got going big-time, in the 1970s? Keep everybody competitive?
Well, this is what we've got and it isn't changing.
As has been noted here before there is only one coach, Bill Belichick, and one quarterback, Tom Brady, that have more than one Super Bowl title on their resume.
Everybody else in second place has one.
Of course, me and about half of the entries didn't get the memo about the Patriots being mediocre.
There was almost a 50-50 split on picking the Patriots. A decent amount of people, like myself, thought the Patriots may have turned the corner in Pittsburgh. We were wrong.
I had six correct selections out of the 15 games. And I had a lot of company.
All of the Week 3 winners were within 2 points of the first tiebreaker, the Patriots point total (26). The next tiebreaker, amount of correct selections, was needed to finish the list with those that had 24 or 28 points.
Week 3 winners
Betty Guertin of Bradford
Laurence Kovalcson of Haverhill
Kelly Long of North Andover
Terri Barnes of Danvers
Thomas Lloyd of Bloomfield, N.Y.
Brian Privitera of Londonderry, N.H.
Donna Abate of Epping, N.H.
Jim Brown of Newburyport
Henry Theberge of Methuen
Terence Morrissey of Shelburne, Vt.
Mark Lebrun of Methuen
