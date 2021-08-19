Beatdown in Bronx: What we learned

NEW YORK — Before the Red Sox took on the Yankees in this week’s pivotal three-game set in the Bronx, there were two ways things could play out.
One, the Red Sox could win the series, solidify their place atop the Wild Card standings and close the gap between themselves and the first-place Rays. Or two, the Yankees could win the series, catch the Red Sox in the standings and knock their rivals below the playoff threshold.
By the time it was over, Boston was pretty much looking at a worst-case scenario.
This week’s three-game sweep was excruciating to watch, but it was also clarifying. We now know the Red Sox are going to have their hands full in the playoff chase, and even at close to full strength, Boston is still prone to the struggles that plagued the team throughout early August.
So what happens now? Here are a few things we learned from this week’s beatdown in the Bronx.
1. Yankees are legit
It’s hard to describe how much different the Yankees looked this week compared to the glorified Triple-A team that played at Fenway Park in late July. With Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo in the fold, and all of the team’s starters but shortstop Gleyber Torres healthy and accounted for, the Yankees lineup is terrifying.
New York kept adding key players back from the injured list throughout the week, including starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery, catcher Gary Sanchez, closer Aroldis Chapman and first baseman Rizzo. Wednesday offered the best preview yet of what the fully loaded Yankees are capable of, and if New York avoids any additional injury or COVID issues they will be a problem come late September.
2. Sox struggles no fluke
Throughout Boston’s early-August slump, the offense seemingly disappeared every time the Red Sox got runners into scoring position. It often felt like they could only score on sacrifice flies and solo home runs. The problems haven’t been resolved, as Boston finished the weekend 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position while leaving 18 runners on base.
Things got especially ugly after Christian Vazquez’s fifth-inning home run to take the lead in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Over the last 18 innings of the series from that point on, Boston only scored two runs, both on solo homers, The Sox failed to capitalize on late rallies in the final inning of all three games.
3. New difference makers
When the Yankees traded for Rizzo and Gallo much was made about the impact the two lefties would have in New York’s lineup. What wasn’t as widely discussed was the difference the Gold Glove winners would make on defense. The Red Sox experienced that difference firsthand this week.
In Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Gallo prevented the speedy Jarren Duran from scoring on a sacrifice fly thanks to the threat of his huge throwing arm. Then on Wednesday, Rizzo made two incredible defensive plays at first base in the ninth inning to help snuff out Boston’s last-ditch effort to avoid the sweep.
4. Schwarber making progress
Boston’s own big trade acquisition, Kyle Schwarber, has played well in limited action since coming off the injured list this past weekend. Schwarber is 4 for 11 (.364) with two doubles, a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.045 OPS in four games playing designated hitter, and he should see his role expand soon.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, Schwarber took ground balls at first base alongside Bobby Dalbec and Travis Shaw, and he is expected to begin playing left field this weekend when the Red Sox return home to Fenway to play the Texas Rangers.
5. Actions not living up to words
Ever since the Red Sox started to skid more than a month and a half ago, the players have consistently said all the right things. They’re frustrated but determined, and they still believe they’re a good team that can compete with anyone.
Even after getting swept, Boston still expressed that outward confidence.
“I firmly believe in not giving people too much credit,” said Nick Pivetta on Wednesday, hours after giving up four runs while recording only five outs. “You’re going up and competing against them at all times, so yes they have a good lineup and yes they have a good team, but we’re better and we’re going to move forward from this. We just got to do a couple of things here and there and we’ll be OK.”
That’s the right mindset to have and it’s a great sentiment, but at a certain point the Red Sox are going to have to start backing up their words on the field, before it’s too late.
