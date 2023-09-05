FILE - Netherlands' Owen Wijndal runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on June 11, 2022. Belgian league champion Royal Antwerp has hired Netherlands left-back Owen Wijndal on loan until the end of the season ahead of its Champions League campaign. Antwerp defeated Greece’s AEK Athens last month in a playoff to reach he group stage for the first time. The club has been placed in Group H alongside Barcelona, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.