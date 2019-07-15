BOSTON — When the Pentucket girls basketball team walked off the Holy Cross court as state champions back in March, the celebration was only just getting started. In the months to come, the Sachems were welcomed by the Celtics at the TD Garden and by State Sen. Diana DiZoglio at the State House before the team dispersed for the final time following graduation in June.
But Monday night, the champions reunited for one last stop on the victory tour.
Pentucket was honored at Fenway Park prior to last night’s Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays, taking part in a pre-game ceremony honoring about a dozen of this year’s MIAA state champions including Methuen’s girls hockey team and North Andover’s baseball team. Most of the team was in attendance, along with the coaching staff, school administrators and about 170 supporters who came out in droves to pack Pentucket’s designated fan section.
For the graduated seniors, who are about a month away from beginning their new college journeys, the evening was a special opportunity to be with their teammates one last time.
“It’s amazing because I haven’t seen a lot of them in a while, and just getting back together it’s like we were never apart,” said Jess Galvin. “It’s one big family.”
The Sachems found out they would be honored at Fenway Park a couple of weeks ago, and word quickly spread throughout the larger Pentucket community. When the evening arrived, the weather conditions couldn’t have been nicer, and the Sachems had the privilege of walking along the warning track in left center field to be announced to the crowd in front of the Green Monster.
“I feel like winning this we’ve had so many experiences that are once in a lifetime,” said Casey Snow, who will be attending WPI this fall.
“It’s cool getting to go to the Boston sports things, because Boston’s big thing is like family,” said Maddi Doyle, who is bound for the College of Charleston. “And that’s our thing with Pentucket basketball too, so it was really cool.”
Outside of Galvin, who hopes to walk-on at UMass Amherst, Pentucket’s graduated seniors have officially gone out on top. Graduates Doyle, Snow and Liv Cross don’t plan on continuing their basketball careers beyond high school, but for the Sachems who remain, players like Angelina Yacubacci, Angelica Hurley and Arielle Cleveland, Monday’s trip to Fenway Park doesn’t mark the end. The Sachems should remain favorites in Division 2 next winter, and the team will no doubt be hungry to bring a third state championship trophy home to West Newbury.
And if that happens? Then maybe sometime next summer we’ll see Pentucket back at Fenway Park again.