FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger stands in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Aug. 2, 2022. Cody Bellinger is looking forward to a fresh start with the Chicago Cubs and showing that he can once again be a productive hitter. He gets a chance to prove it with the Cubs, after agreeing to a $17.5 million, one-year contract three weeks ago.