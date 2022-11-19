Belmont Bruins (1-3) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-2)
Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the George Mason Patriots after Ben Sheppard scored 21 points in Belmont's 89-81 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.
George Mason finished 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.
Belmont finished 25-8 overall with a 10-5 record on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 78.3 points per game last season, 38.7 in the paint, 16.7 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
