FILE - New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. With Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling off the ballot, next year’s Hall of Fame vote figures to be a bit less contentious. Then again, the top newcomer arrives with his own recent baggage. Carlos Beltrán is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2023, and although the sweet-swinging outfielder had a distinguished career at the plate and in the field, he was also implicated in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.