In the coming days, weeks and months we will spend a lot of time wondering how certain trade and free-agent targets could potentially help the last-place Cardinals reclaim relevancy in 2024.
Nothing wrong with that.
But something must be determined first before such things mean much.
Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. has to digest the worst season of Cardinals baseball allowed on his watch and figure out how he plans to respond.
He can cut big checks. He can demand more from every person who collects a check. He can prioritize updating and energizing a model that was losing its effectiveness even before this season left the rails.
Or, he can hold the line. Stick with the status quo. Chalk 2023 up to one bad year — or heap blame upon the World Baseball Classic — and call this a blip instead of the bottoming out of a continued decline.
Which way will DeWitt lean?
Not sure. Eager to hear. More interested in the answer than any game the 2023 Cardinals have left to play.
More than any targeted free-agent pitcher or dream trade candidate, the heart and head of the Cardinals’ chairman is this offseason’s biggest X-factor.
DeWitt’s impressive record, one drenched in the champagne of World Series championships and pennants and division titles, has never experienced an on-field hit like this.
Since his ownership group took over in 1996, the Cardinals suffered through only three losing seasons before this one. A DeWitt team has never finished the season with a winning percentage as low as this team’s. A DeWitt team has never finished in dead last in its division, which is where this team resides.
Whether you prefer to blame the pitchers, the position players, the manager, the coaches, the front office executives or some combination of all of the above, there is no debate about who is above all. It’s on DeWitt, first and foremost, to decide if his Cardinals are going keep celebrating their rich history while coming up short on attempts to add new chapters.
We’ve heard DeWitt back president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and his top lieutenants. We’ve heard him express his intent on rebounding in 2024. We will need to hear more from him this offseason, as he tends to talk more freely about his analysis after the games end. As always, actions speak louder than words.
If ownership thinks the front office is fine, and the front office thinks the manager and coaches are fine, and the manager and coaches (and finally the front office) continue to point to the problematic pitching that derailed the season, then everybody should be on the same page, right? Fix the pitching. Flood the zone with improved arms. Pay (handsomely) for it. Trade (wisely) for it.
This is about a lot more than payroll, though there will be a need for the Cardinals to dig deep if they are going to get the pitching answers they need. It’s about demanding better performance from a front office that has underperformed despite ownership’s steadfast support. It’s about the Cardinals getting serious instead of defensive regarding their need to stop factoring in so much sunny optimism into every round of roster construction.
DeWitt, more than anyone else, has allowed the Cardinals to fall into a repeated trap of making crossed fingers key components to roster planning. Meanwhile, teams that have started to pull ahead of the Cardinals work from the opposite angle. They try to create teams capable of succeeding even when everything goes wrong, once before the season begins and then again at the trade deadline. The Cardinals don’t have to throw everything they do out the window. What they have to do is look out the window and realize the teams ahead of them are getting smaller and smaller in the distance, then do something about it.
The uncomfortable truth says the Cardinals were slipping before this wipeout. They will soon have as many postseasons missed as made in their last eight attempts. Three of the four postseason appearances they did secure during this eight-season window ended in wild-card wipeouts. They made the National League Championship Series in 2019, but did not win a single game there against a Nationals team that went on to win that World Series. When the Cardinals woke up Saturday morning in Kansas City, they had fewer regular-season wins since 2016 than both the Cubs and the Brewers. They are 4-11 in the postseason during that same window, and this postseason they could be pushed from 13th place to deeper on the list of postseason games played since 2016. The Cubs and Brewers are ahead of them on that one, too.
Gradual slides are easier to rationalize than jarring crashes.
The Cardinals, hopeful for a rebound, have now experienced both.
One person’s response matters most.
