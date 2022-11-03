HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project along with Alpha E Consulting will host a benefit ghost hunt at the Hilldale Cemetery Sunday, Nov. 6, to raise funds for a local woman who is in need of a liver transplant.
The benefit starts at 5 p.m. with a two-hour photo opportunity to have photos taken inside one of two Ghostbuster vehicles for a $10 donation. Rocky Morrison from the Clean River Project will bring a few of these movie-inspired vehicles.
There will be a ghost hunt in the cemetery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The hunt kicks off with a talk from local psychic Angie D'Anjou. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at https://tinyurl.com/bdhczjpz. All money raised will benefit Stephanie (Radar) Boyd, a member of Haverhill High School's Class of 1998, who awaits word on a needed liver transplant. Boyd is the step-daughter of Eagle-Tribune reporter Mike LaBella.
Any questions can be directed to Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Festival of Trees drop offs begin Friday
HAVERHILL — Donations of decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces for the 21st Annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum begin Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also drop off items Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional drop off days are planned for Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also drop by and decorate your tree or drop off your decorated wreath or your advertisement for the program book on any of the above days. For more information, call the museum at 978 374-4626 or Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
This year's Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11. For a schedule of events, visit www.buttonwoodsfot.org.
Tickets for Porsche e-Bike raffle still available
HAVERHILL — Emmaus Inc. is holding a raffle for a Porsche eBike. Tickets are $50 each and only 300 will be sold.
Tickets can purchased in-person via cash, check, or credit card, at Emmaus’ Development Office, 160 Main St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at the D’Youville Center for Social Justice at 101 Winter St. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are unable to make those times, call 978-241-3425 to discuss other options. Online ticket sales are not permitted by state law. The drawing will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, or sooner if all tickets have been sold.
More information can be found at https://emmausinc.org/ebikeraffle.
Get your Boys & Girls Club apparel while its available
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill holiday store is open now until Nov. 10. Items bearing the Boys & Girls Club logo that are available for purchase include T-shirts, jerseys, hoodies, backpacks, flannel pants and ski hats. All orders will be shipped directly to the club for members and families to pick up. No late orders accepted. No returns or exchanges on any customized items. For more information visit https://ptsteam.com/haverhill.
Veterans Awards program planned
HAVERHILL — The Rotary Club of Haverhill will hold its seventh annual Veterans Awards program on Nov. 10 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Haverhill Country Club. The event will recognize the service of local veterans. Featured speaker is Scott Forbes, executive director of Veteran’s Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill.
This year's veteran honorees are Eleanor (Flynn) Blinn, who is about to turn 100. Eleanor joined the WAVES in 1944 and served as Seaman 1st Class and Specialist Teacher; George Moriarty, who served in the United States Navy for four years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence, and is a Haverhill Rotarian, and Corey Willis, who served in the United States Army and has been an essential volunteer for the nonprofit organization, “411 Cares,” donating considerable hours, personal resources, and financial contributions for many years.
Proceeds from this event will be distributed to local nonprofits and charitable causes that support veterans and community interests. The club also supports projects that recognize or support veterans such as homeless veterans, sponsoring the Haverhill’s new Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mill Brook Park, working on projects with Rebuilding Together, and working to restore veteran headstones in Haverhill. Tickets are a $40 donation at the door or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/449470818317 or by visiting the Rotary Club of Haverhill Facebook page.
