Defensive end Myles Murphy became Clemson football’s first pick of the draft in Thursday’s opening round, and at least four more of his teammates should hear their names called as the draft continues Friday and Saturday.
They’ll all be adding to the Clemson program’s 71 draft picks under coach Dabo Swinney — which, entering Thursday, ranked second among all coaches since 2009 behind Alabama’s Nick Saban (113).
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Murphy No. 28 overall in the first round of the draft. He’s the first player from the Tigers’ 2022 team, which went 11-3 and won the ACC championship, to be drafted into the pros.
Murphy is the first Clemson player to be drafted by the Bengals since offensive tackle Jackson Carman in 2021 (Round 2, Pick 46). The Bengals also drafted former Tigers wide receiver Tee Higgins in 2020 (Round 2, Pick 33).
Murphy, listed at 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, was one of only two Power Five players in the country to record at least 35 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles from 2020-22. The former top five national recruit finished his Clemson career with 17.5 sacks in 38 games.
Murphy also tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks in 2022 and was a first-team all-conference selection before opting out of Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. He impressed with a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at a private workout — he didn’t participate in the NFL combine due to a hamstring injury — and entered Thursday projected as a mid-to-late first rounder.
