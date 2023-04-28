FILE - Michigan defensive back DJ Turner stands on the field during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 24, 2022. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Turner in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, April 28. The Bengals used the 60th overall pick on Turner, who was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference performer for the Wolverines and had a team-high nine pass breakups last season.