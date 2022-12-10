Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (5-4)
Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Tennessee State Tigers after Trae Benham scored 22 points in Lipscomb's 63-59 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.
The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.
The Bisons are 1-3 on the road. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 79.1 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.1% for Tennessee State.
Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 17.9 points for the Bisons. Benham is averaging 10.6 points for Lipscomb.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
