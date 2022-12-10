Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-6) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)
Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary's -5; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Andrews and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds visit Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in non-conference action.
The Mountaineers have gone 1-2 in home games. Mount St. Mary's is 0-1 in one-possession games.
The Greyhounds are 1-4 on the road. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot shooting 37.3% from deep. Chris Kuzemka leads the Greyhounds shooting 46.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists. Malik Jefferson is shooting 59.3% and averaging 10.8 points for Mount St. Mary's.
Andrews is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 12.1 points for Loyola (MD).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
