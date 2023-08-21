In his ninth inning, the great pitcher shared that he wanted to be buried beside a Cardinals cap.
“And he was,” said Max Lanier’s son, Hal. “I know he’s looking down today on all of us with a big smile on his face.”
On a sunny Sunday, former St. Louis pitcher Max Lanier was posthumously inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. He was joined by a comrade from another generation — the two linked by their induction year but also by the red-blooded Redbird passion that defined them.
“When I was growing up, that’s all he talked about: the St. Louis Cardinals,” Hal said. “He loved baseball; that was his passion.”
“This is what he lives for,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday of Jose Oquendo. “It’s his passion — and he wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else.”
That’s actually a rare and cool way Cardinals fans can be connected to Cardinals greats — a shared, similar love for the franchise. On Sunday, some of those fans arrived at Ballpark Village to pay homage to the two inductees, notably Oquendo, who played for the Cards from 1986-95, fielded all nine positions in 1988 and proceeded to coach in the organization through the present.
His biggest fan took a flight into town for the celebration.
“I wouldn’t have accomplished (everything I did) in my career if it wouldn’t have been for Jose,” Albert Pujols said after the ceremony at Ballpark Village. “I think the most important thing is the memories. I’m excited — I wouldn’t miss this day for him. ... The way that he sees the game is just pretty amazing, you know? The feeling and knowing what you need to do. The whole reason I won the two Gold Gloves is because of him.”
Oquendo is famously humble, much like his old teammate, Willie McGee. So one could sense Oquendo felt a bit uncomfortable giving an acceptance speech Sunday. But he cracked a joke, saying that he was used to performing on Sundays in the daytime — because those were the games Ozzie Smith would often take off.
Oquendo thanked his family and friends, notably his wife, Zenaida, who he’s been with for 41 years — “(actually) 41 years and a half,” Oquendo corrected himself.
And he shared gratitude to Tony La Russa, one of many Cardinals in red jackets on the stage, along with Mark McGwire, Ted Simmons and Smith, among others. The manager La Russa brought the retired Oquendo back to St. Louis as a coach. At first, Jose didn’t want to go. Turned down the job twice because he enjoyed teaching “the young guys in the minors. But he promised me that when I get to the big leagues, I’d be teaching as much as I do in the minor leagues. And he was right.”
With his own red jacket, Oquendo’s lore with live on forever. He was and is a beloved, blunt coach who made ballplayers better. He learned from the best.
“(Longtime Cardinals instructor) Dave Ricketts was like a father, mentor, coach and a good, good friend,” said Oquendo, who turned 60 last month. “Spent a lot of time teaching the fundamentals and always said, ‘Be honest with the guys, tell them the truth.’ (Longtime Cardinals instructor) George Kissell, when we talk about the Cardinal Way, his name always has to be mentioned. As long as I’m a Cardinal, those two names are always going to be told to the young kids (playing in the organization).”
And Oquendo’s name, too, will be shared with Cardinals for generations.
As for Max Lanier, who pitched for a dozen years wearing the birds on the bat, the southpaw started and won one of the biggest sporting events in St. Louis history. Oct. 9, 1944. Game 6 of the World Series. St. Louis Cardinals vs. St. Louis Browns. Lanier allowed just one earned run in 5⅓ innings. Pitcher Ted Wilks finished off the final 3⅔ innings to win the fall classic for the Cards.
It was the crowning achievement of Lanier’s career, which featured a 2.84 ERA in 12 St. Louis seasons. He was a two-time All-Star who led the National League in 1943 with a 1.90 ERA.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but when dad started playing and pitching, he was right-handed,” said Hal, who also played in the majors and was a Cardinals coach in the early to mid-1980s. “He hurt his right elbow very badly, not once, but twice. And he had to stop throwing right-handed. But with his love and passion for the game of baseball, he learned how to throw left-handed. Every day, he would go up and throw to someone in the family. He would throw every day — rain, snow whatever the case may be. And in 1934, his dreams came true — the Cardinals signed him.”
