In St. Louis, as sports fans do, you can weigh the Albert Pujols experiment (having him take a roster spot the entire 2022 season) vs. the Albert Pujols experience (getting to partake in standing ovations and take in the moment when he thwacks a fastball).
You can weigh his below-average batting average against righties vs. his monster numbers against lefties.
You can weigh his lack of versatility in the field vs. the intangibles he brings in mentoring young players.
But this is undebatable and undeniable: The Cardinals desperately needed a win Sunday, and it was Pujols who delivered.
Losers of six of their past seven games, the Cardinals actually won one Sunday. And it was even more astounding considering the circumstances. Banged-up, the Birds had a lineup that looked like it came with a “Mendoza Line” through it. At first pitch, the five final hitters had batting averages in the .100s. And remember — there’s no pitcher hitting ninth anymore.
One of those five, of course, was the future Hall of Famer Pujols. But after the game, his batting average was .215.
So, Sunday’s final score was 4-3, and Pujols contributed to three of the Cardinals’ four scores.
In the second inning, he unleashed a 107 mph single to left. That moved Nolan Arenado to second — and Arenado scored on the next hit.
In the sixth inning, Pujols hit a ball 105 mph over the wall.
In the eighth inning, with the score 3-3, he hit a ball 110 mph for his third hit — it was hardest-hit ball by a Cardinal in the game. Dylan Carlson pinch-ran for Pujols and eventually scored the go-ahead run.
“I try and do my job — that's what I'm here for,” said Pujols, 42, from the winning clubhouse. “Whenever I’m in the lineup, (I) try and execute and trust my work. I think I found some things in Atlanta and made some good adjustments. Felt great and am swinging the bat well right now.”
It was a nostalgic effort — Pujols was hitting like it was last Wednesday. That night in Atlanta, he swatted a double and single. And on Friday, he just missed what would’ve been a huge homer.
“He’s been hot,” said Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who is headed to his first All-Star Game this month. “He’s still got it. Every time he goes to the plate, everybody believes in him. And it’s fun to see a baseball legend out there — and it’s fun to be a part of.”
And perhaps the biggest development on Sunday was that Pujols got two hits against right-handed pitchers. He’s up to .156 against them now.
He’ll continue to contribute. It’s in his nature — we saw it last year when he played for the Dodgers. He’s calm in high-leverage moments. Sure, he’ll ground into some double plays — no major leaguer ever has done so more. But there will be more ovations — even some coming after at-bats.
And on Sunday, he was back on his old terrain — manning first base at Busch Stadium III. The visual caught one’s eye. The Cardinals first baseman had been a professional ballplayer for the second baseman’s entire life.
When Nolan Gorman was born on May 10, 2000, Albert Pujols played in Peoria for the Cardinals' Class-A team. And on Sunday, there they were, side by side, manning the right side of the St. Louis Cardinals’ infield.
“It's pretty awesome that that he's still around and playing — doing really well, too,” the rookie Gorman said. “He gives just great knowledge for me and everyone in this clubhouse. So I'm glad that I get the opportunity to be close to him in the locker room and learn.”
Standing at his own locker, Carlson pointed at Pujols' jersey.
“He’s legendary, honestly,” the outfielder Carlson said. “I mean, seeing No. 5 and a Cardinals uniform, it’s a pretty special sight. Just the wisdom he's able to impart the experience and just all the all the great at-bats he put together today. It was awesome — helped us win a ballgame today.”
Pujols is on the National League All-Star team this season. That’s another debate some have had in St. Louis (and elsewhere). Should a guy not playing at an All-Star level still be in the famed game?
Yes.
It was the right decision for the commissioner to put aging legends Pujols and Miguel Cabrera in the Midsummer Classic. Over the decades, sometimes a retiring star such as Pujols is elected to start, even if he’s not the best player at his position that year. And if someone says Albert doesn’t deserve to be an All-Star because of his 2022 numbers, you can also say that about some guys from terrible teams named All-Stars because every team has to have at least one representative.
And one fact sums it up: Only three players in history had 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles — Pujols, Cabrera and Hank Aaron.
Pujols made some more history on Sunday. The homer was his 1,377th career extra-base hit. Tied him for third in baseball history — with Stan Musial. Only Barry Bonds and Aaron had more.
“The legacy that he left behind, it will never die — I wish I would have spent more time with him,” Pujols said of Musial. “You know, he’s always going to be the man in this city.”
Not sure if Albert meant it as “the man” or “The Man.” Either way, the legendary No. 5 sure respects No. 6.
