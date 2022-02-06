It was his first college basketball game — and it might as well have been his last.
“Trent Frazier is sitting on the end of the bench in tears, telling me that he can’t play here at this level,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood told the Post-Dispatch on Sunday.
November 3, 2017. Underwood’s first game with Illinois was Frazier’s, too. It was an exhibition against Eastern Illinois. And the Illini lost. By 13.
“They had a guard who had picked his pocket, he couldn’t score — he was overwhelmed by that moment,” Underwood said of the then-freshman Frazier. “I look back at that and have a chuckle — he’s a guy that’s now not only one of the best players in the Big Ten, but in the country.”
Yes, of course, Illinois has another guy who might literally be the best player in the country. But Frazier is quite possibly the nation’s top perimeter defender, while also leading Illinois in assists, And he just poured in 23 points in the weekend win at Indiana. He’s the engine of a contender. And he ignites Kofi Cockburn.
“Good players make themselves better — great players make their teammates better,” Underwood said. “And Trent makes everybody better. He makes everybody’s life easier. And he does that on both ends of the court. . . . Trent is gifted at finding Kofi (on offense), but their chemistry on the defensive end, in ball screens, is uncanny.”
These Illini have me believing, yet again. And much of that is because Frazier himself plays with ferocious belief. Doesn’t take plays off. He doesn’t take dribbles off. He is locked in. He averages 14.4 points per game in conference play — and Illinois is 10-2 in the Big Ten. In a recent win against Wisconsin, the nation’s No. 11 team, Frazier tallied seven assists and committed just a lone turnover.
He stands 6 feet 2, which in our world is tall, but in basketball is small. Nevertheless, Frazier is fearless.
Dribbling at the big trees in the low post, he’s got forest gumption. During one particular paint penetration, Frazier attacked Nebraska from the left wing, leaping toward a player in the post. In mid-air, Frazier didn’t go for the layup; he whipped a lefthanded pass around Bryce McGowens (again, in mid-air) to a teammate for a 3.
“You know, Trent’s going to do whatever it takes to win,” Underwood said. “And I think this he’s one of the most unrelenting players I’ve ever seen.”
Some of his success is because he’s a tested veteran. He’s 23. Gosh, in college hoops, that’s elderly. He’s a fifth-year senior, but not in the traditional sense (with a redshirt year). Frazier actually played five seasons of games, because, if you didn’t know, players were given an addition year because of the “COVID season” last year. So yeah, it seems like he’s been on Illinois’ squad since the Big Ten actually had just 10 teams.
Experience accentuates expertise. Frazier has logged the second-most minutes in Illini hoops history, trailing only Dee Brown. He’s been part of the program since Underwood arrived — he’s been a part of building this program since Underwood arrived (and they’ve built quite a program).
“He’s approaching 150 games in his career, and that’s invaluable,” Underwood said. “Guys in Trent’s case, they have literally just about seen it all — and probably more so in our program than others. Because, you know, when Trent got here, we weren’t very good. We were changing a culture and winning was really hard to do.
“I say this — adversity makes the man. And we dealt with adversity at different points in his career. It hasn’t always been like it’s been the last three years. So you have a guy who’s experienced that — and can let the other people know (about it).”
Now, last year was supposed to be the year. During the winter, the Illini had alums partying like it was 1989. That team was just so much fun — guard play, post play, who could possibly stop those guys? But Illinois lost in its bid to reach the Sweet Sixteen in a game against, of all teams, Loyola Chicago. Some thought the Illini were the best team in the country, but that fateful day, they weren’t even the best team in their state.
But the Illinois players were hardened by their hard end to the season. With Cockburn and Frazier back now, Illinois is poised. In Ken Pomeroy’s sophisticated ratings, Illinois is No. 15 in the nation. The only Big Ten team higher is No. 5 Purdue, which Illinois lost to in two overtimes last month.
And guess who Illinois plays next?
Purdue, at Purdue. Tuesday (8 p.m. on ESPN, if you haven’t seen Trent Frazier play yet this season).
Of course, Cockburn is the stalwart. The star. The 7-footer averages right around 22 points and 11 rebounds. Sounds pretty good, right? Here’s how good: Of all the players in a high-major conference since 1992-93, only four have averaged 22 and 11.
Kevin Durant. Michael Beasley. Luke Harangody. Blake Griffin. That’s it.
But every winning team seemingly needs a Trent Frazier. A great floor leader. A ground general. And he’s a guard who takes his job title literally.
“He’s made himself an elite defender,” Underwood said. “Trent never gets beat because he made a mistake from being relaxed. And the challenge of doing that mentally is much, much harder than the physical.
“He plays really hard, he’s really smart and he’s gifted. And to have that guy every day? In a lot of ways, it’s going to be a night off for whoever he’s guarding.”
