In the fall of 1969, a fellow named Dennis Shaw threw for 39 touchdowns. That was quite a lot. In fact, the San Diego State quarterback’s total was the most in the country … by 14.
The next year, a new SDSU quarterback took over. Brian Sipe. And he, too, led the nation in touchdown passes.
It was that fall when the team’s coach did an interview.
His name was Don Coryell. He captured his forward-pass mindset — and forward-thinking mind — in a particular quote to The Associated Press: “Our quarterbacks start throwing when they walk out on the practice field and they don’t stop until they’re in the shower.”
Air was his ally. Football was a run-first game — and definitely a run-on-first game — until Coryell started tinkering with the sport’s parameters and possibilities. And finally, in 1973, a National Football League team took a chance on him. Now, what did the St. Louis Cardinals have to lose? They had the worst offense in their conference. But the hiring of Coryell, quite frankly, changed the game. He revved up the Big Red — St. Louis’ records in his five years were 4-9, 10-4, 11-3, 10-4 and 7-7. And he went on to even greater success with the San Diego Chargers.
And now, 50 years after his first NFL season, Coryell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
“We’re all so happy for the family,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf, who played his entire career on the Cardinals’ offensive line, from 1971-83. “The family gets to celebrate, as do his former players and his former assistant coaches who are still around. I know ‘better late than never’ is a phrase that some people might want to apply here. But it’s bittersweet, I’m sorry. Don Coryell got elected to the Hall of Fame and you’re euphoric for three or four seconds before it hits you that — God, wouldn’t it have been something if he has still been alive to appreciate it.”
Coryell died in 2010 at the age of 85. He accomplished a Hall of Fame career, but was never recognized for his efforts. He was always one of those guys on the cusp. There was always another coach, the voters determined, a little more worthy. Yet, all along, Coryell’s style of football was playing out on Sundays across the country.
In Coryell’s first NFL season, 1973, the league attempted 24.3 passes per game. By 1980, it was at 30.6. In recent years, it’s been as high as 35.
“In ’73, every team in the league ran the ball more than it threw — that’s just the way football was,” said Dierdorf, who has a unique perspective on the game’s history, since he made the Hall of Fame a second time as a broadcaster. “When Don came to the Cardinals, he just didn’t subscribe to that. He said, ‘Well, wait a minute. When they stack the line of scrimmage on first down, why are we going to butt our heads against that? We’ll throw the ball.’
“Some of it was an innovation of scheme. But some of it was an innovation of the mindset that we’re going to open it up and become more dynamic in the passing game. And that’s exactly what he did. He did it with Jim Hart and Mel Gray and Jackie Smith in St. Louis. And then he did it in in San Diego, as well.”
And it’s seems that every time a new team becomes known for its prolific passing, that team is compared to the “Air Coryell” style of football. Famously, the 1999 Rams emulated Coryell’s style with offensive coordinator Mike Martz, who admired and adored Coryell even as a young kid following San Diego State.
In the 1970s, as their baseball namesakes languished, the St. Louis football Cardinals had their greatest era.
Consider that before Coryell, the last time the franchise won double-digit games was in 1948, when it was the Chicago Cardinals (who moved to St. Louis for the 1960 season). Coryell won double-digit games for three consecutive seasons from 1974-76 (remember, there were only 14 games back then). The Cardinals didn’t win 10 again while in St. Louis. Incredibly, that franchise didn’t have another 10-win season until 2009 for Arizona.
“During the 1970s, we had the Dallas Cowboys in our division — they were going to Super Bowls and all this,” Dierdorf recalled. “Well, Tom Landry had developed this defense that they played. It was called the flex defense, but two of his defensive linemen would be back off the ball about a yard. And back in this little frog stance. The whole defense was designed to keep everybody off of Lee Roy Jordan, their middle linebacker. It was a run defense. And those two guys, who were back off the ball, were almost impossible to get to in order to block effectively.
“So Coryell wasn’t in St. Louis very long, getting ready to play Dallas when he goes, ‘Well, why are we trying to run the ball against Landry’s run defense? And two of the guys are a yard and a half back off the ball. There’s no way they can rush the passer from back there. So we’ll just throw the ball on first down.’ And we did and it drove Landry and the Cowboys crazy. … You know, when we started doing that to Dallas, everybody started doing it to Dallas. And within a couple of years, Landry stop playing that defense.”
Coryell beat the Cowboys at least once in four of his five St. Louis seasons.
Alas, the football Cardinals have since left St. Louis. As have the Rams. But for a weekend here, the NFL memories of the Big Red, the Cardiac Cards and coach Coryell will rekindle.
“Air Coryell” has been immortalized in Canton, Ohio.
