DePaul Blue Demons (6-5, 0-1 Big East) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten)
Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -8.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the DePaul Blue Demons after Robbie Beran scored 20 points in Northwestern's 61-51 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Northwestern is second in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Beran averaging 5.2.
The Blue Demons are 2-2 on the road. DePaul has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals. Boo Buie is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.6 points for Northwestern.
Javan Johnson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.