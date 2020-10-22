ANDOVER -- School Superintendent Sheldon Berman resigned five and a half years after taking the helm of the town’s schools.
Berman announced the decision at last Thursday night’s School Committee meeting, which was convened virtually and broadcast on community access television. His resignation takes effect Dec. 31.
The committee met again Tuesday after press time to determine the next steps for filling his position.
School Committee Chairwoman Shannon Scully said she is recommending the committee hire a search firm to find a new superintendent.
"The only hire the School Committee makes is the superintendent. It's one of the most important jobs of the School Committee members to get this right," Scully said in an interview earlier this week.
Scully said a search firm would "guide the process" of conducting a nationwide search and ensure the community is engaged in the process.
The board was also expected to determine a job description for the interim superintendent at Tuesday's meeting. It will hire someone for that position by Jan. 1.
A permanent replacement would be named before the start of the next school year, which begins July 1, 2021.
Berman said he is leaving because his wife has accepted a job in the Pacific Northwest. He noted her support for him and his career moves through the years.
As he approaches retirement, he said, “Now it’s time for me to support her.”
Committee members thanked Berman for his time in Andover and praised his commitment to his family.
He and his wife were separated by their careers when he first came to Andover, School Committee member Susan McCready recalled after his announcement.
“I really admire you’re giving her that opportunity and following so that your family can be back together, especially during these difficult pandemic times,” she said.
“I appreciate the time you had here, and again we’ll have time to express that appreciation. But (I) do also admire your willingness to follow your wife. I don’t know that that is a common thing we see very often, so good for you,” she said.
In announcing his resignation, Berman noted the district’s accomplishments in his tenure, such as developing programs to support students with dyslexia and others that enhance social and emotional learning.
However, his tenure was also shaded by controversy, most recently when members of the Andover Education Association resisted a return to in-person instruction amid the pandemic. The teachers staged a work action on the day they were supposed to return to work in September.
In the past six months, Berman, like other school superintendents, led the district through a massive reorganization prompted by COVID-19.
All students and teachers last spring were sent away from their schools and made to recreate their classrooms virtually, due to a state-mandated shutdown. This fall the majority of Andover students returned to school on a hybrid schedule of in-person and online instruction, while another group has returned to online instruction only.