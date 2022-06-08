North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 60F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 60F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.