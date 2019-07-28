Plum Island has long been a sanctuary for best-selling author Adrian McKinty, and on Thursday, he returned to the island to film a television interview on the origins of his new crime thriller, “The Chain.”
A production crew filled the Plum Island Taxpayers & Associates Hall for the interview, which was conducted by correspondent Jeff Glor and will appear on an installment of “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” tentatively scheduled to air Aug. 3.
Upon his arrival to the island, it was clear that McKinty, a New York City resident and native of Belfast, Northern Ireland, was glad to be back.
“It’s really wonderful to be here on Plum Island,” McKinty said. “I so missed this place, it’s ridiculous. If I were a painter, I’d paint here. It’s so beautiful.”
During the interview, McKinty discussed the ups and downs of his career and the unlikely creation of “The Chain,” which he published earlier this month, despite previously vowing to give up writing because of his other books’ poor sales and his financial struggles.
To his surprise, the book landed on The New York Times Bestseller List and The Sunday Times Bestseller List of books in the United Kingdom.
As he explained, “The Chain” is a gripping story that revolves around a secret child-kidnapping organization of the same name in which the parents of each victim must kidnap another child to save their own.
McKinty has come to Newburyport since the early 1990s to visit his mother-in-law, who lived on Plum Island’s Melody Lane for 30 years before moving a few years ago.
During his many visits, McKinty said he always enjoyed eating at local restaurants — Angie’s Diner in Newburyport is a favorite — surfing along Plum Island’s beaches, and writing at Mad Martha’s Cafe on Northern Boulevard.
While writing his latest book, McKinty churned out many of its pages in a Plum Island home he rented and at Newburyport Public Library. He noted that the book was partially inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s 1931 novella, “The Shadow over Innsmouth,” which is set in Newburyport.
Ironically, McKinty said the area’s natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere helped him conjure his story’s sinister plot.
“I’ve lived in a lot of American cities, but there’s something about this place,” he said. “It’s so beautiful, but I like the idea that there’s something lurking underneath — something evil under the surface. I don’t think there really is, but I like the idea that there could be.”