BESTSELLERS

Fiction
1. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown) Last week: —
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) Last week: 3
3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central) Last week: 1
4. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper) Last week: —
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron) Last week: 2
6. “Devoted” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer) Last week: —
7. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman) Last week: 14
8. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) Last week: 8
9. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper) Last week: 22
10. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 11
Nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown) Last week: 1
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 2
3. “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by Phil Szostak (Abrams) Last week: —
4. “The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV” by Colton Underwood (Gallery) Last week: —
5. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton) Last week: —
6. “Mitch, Please!: How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (and America, Too)” by Matt Jones (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —
7. “More Myself: A Journey” by Alicia Keys (Flatiron) Last week: —
8. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook) Last week: 7
9. “Midnight Mom Devotional: 365 Prayers to Put Your Momma Heart to Rest” by Becky Thompson and Susan K. Pitts (WaterBrook) Last week: —
10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street) Last week: 6
