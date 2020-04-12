BESTSELLERS

Courtesy imageJames Patterson and Andrew Bourelle's "Texas Outlaw" takes the No. 1 spot for fiction bestseller in the first week of its release.

Fiction

1. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown) Last week: —

2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) Last week: 3

3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central) Last week: 1

4. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper) Last week: —

5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron) Last week: 2

6. “Devoted” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer) Last week: —

7. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman) Last week: 14

8. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) Last week: 8

9. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper) Last week: 22

10. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 11

Nonfiction

1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown) Last week: 1

2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 2

3. “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by Phil Szostak (Abrams) Last week: —

4. “The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV” by Colton Underwood (Gallery) Last week: —

5. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton) Last week: —

6. “Mitch, Please!: How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (and America, Too)” by Matt Jones (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —

7. “More Myself: A Journey” by Alicia Keys (Flatiron) Last week: —

8. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook) Last week: 7

9. “Midnight Mom Devotional: 365 Prayers to Put Your Momma Heart to Rest” by Becky Thompson and Susan K. Pitts (WaterBrook) Last week: —

10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street) Last week: 6

— Tribune News Service

