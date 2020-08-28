Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Fiction
1. "Royal" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: _
2. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 1
3. "1st Case" by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts (Little, Brown). Last week: 2
4. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow). Last week: 10
5. "The Jackal" by J.R. Ward (Gallery). Last week: _
6. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 7
7. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown). Last week: 8
8. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper). Last week: 5
9. "Near Dark" by Brad Thor (Atria). Last week: 6
10. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 11
Nonfiction
1. "Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink" by Sean Hannity (Threshold). Last week: 1
2. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 6
3. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 4
4. "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 2
5. "Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes" by Lauren Akins and Mark Dagostino (Ballantine). Last week: _
6. "Lose Weight Like Crazy Even If You Have a Crazy Life!: Life Lessons and a Breakthrough 30-Day Nutrition and Fitness Solution!" by Autumn Calabrese (Galvanized Media). Last week: _
7. "Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win" by David Horowitz (Humanix). Last week: 11
8. "Return from Siberia" by John Shallman (Skyhorse). Last week: _
9. "Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade" by Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum). Last week: _
10. "The Answer Is ... : Reflections on My Life" by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 9
— Tribune News Service