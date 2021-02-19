Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 13, as compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide powered by NPD BookScan.
Fiction
1. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s). Last week: 1
2. "Faithless in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s). Last week: —
3. "The Sanatorium" by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman). Last week: 3
4. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 5
5. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking). Last week: 6
6. "The Russian" By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown). Last week: 2
7. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor). Last week: 7
8. "The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria). Last week: —
9. "In Love & Pajamas: A Collection of Comics about Being Yourself Together" by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel). Last week: 4
10. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central). Last week: 12
Nonfiction
1. "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 3
2. "Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown) Last week: —
3. "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know" by Adam Grant (Viking) Last week: —
4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown) Last week: 4
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown) Last week: 6
6. "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019" by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World) Last week: 2
7. "Just as I Am: A Memoir" by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins) Last week: 5
8. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House) Last week: 7
9. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 9
10. "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy" by Andy Ngo (Center Street) Last week: 1
