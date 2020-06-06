BESTSELLERS

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide:

Fiction

1. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s). Last week: —

2. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown). Last week: —

3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 1

4. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner). Last week: 2

5. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam). Last week: —

6. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown). Last week: 3

7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central). Last week: 4

8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 5

9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 6

10. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria). Last week: 8

Nonfiction

1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 1

2. “Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science” by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse). Last week: 3

3. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook). Last week: 2

4. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 4

5. “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free” by Pete Hegseth (Center Street). Last week: 5

6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown). Last week: 6

7. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal: Healing Plans for Sufferers of Anxiety, Depression, Acne, Eczema, Lyme, Gut Problems, Brain Fog, Weight Issues, Migraines, Bloating, Vertigo, Psoriasis, Cysts, Fatigue, PCOS, Fibroids, UTI, Endometriosis & Autoimmune” by Anthony William (Hay House). Last week: 7

8. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World). Last week —

9. “Hollywood Park: A Memoir” by Mikel Jollett (Celadon). Last week —

10. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook). Last week: 8

