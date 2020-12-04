Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 28, as compiled by Publishers Weekly:
Fiction
1. "Ready Player Two" by Ernest Cline (Ballantine). Last week: _
2. "Deadly Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown). Last week: _
3. "The Awakening" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's). Last week: _
4. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central). Last week: 6
5. "Daylight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central). Last week: 2
6. "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 3
7. "The Law of Innocence" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown). Last week: 4
8. "Rhythm of War" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor). Last week: 1
9. "The Sentinel" by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte). Last week: 7
10. "Fortune and Glory" by Janet Evanovich (Atria.) Last week: 8
Nonfiction
1. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama (Crown). Last week: 1
2. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 4
3. "Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes" by Pete Hegseth (Broadside). Last week: _
4. "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home" by Steve and Kathy Doocy (Morrow). Last week: _
5. "Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter). Last week: 8
6. "Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics" by Dolly Parton (Chronicle). Last week: 5
7. "Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things" by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant (Flatiron). Last week: _
8. "Dungeons & Dragons: "Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (D&D Rules Expansion)" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast). Last week: 2
9. "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality" by Michael J. Fox (Flatiron). Last week: 9
10. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That's Beautiful Again" by Lysa Terkeurst (Nelson). Last week: 3
