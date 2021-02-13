Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 6, as compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide powered by NPD BookScan.
Fiction
1. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s). Last week: —
2. "The Russian" By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown). Last week: 1
3. "The Sanatorium" by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman). Last week: —
4. "In Love & Pajamas: A Collection of Comics about Being Yourself Together" by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel). Last week: —
5. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 2
6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking). Last week: 3
7. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor). Last week: 4
8. "Send for Me" by Lauren Fox (Knopf). Last week: —
9. "Serpentine: An Alex Delaware Novel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine). Last week: —
10. "Neighbors" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 5
Nonfiction
1. "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy" by Andy Ngo (Center Street). Last week: —
2. "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019" by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World). Last week: —
3. "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 3
4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown). Last week: 2
5. "Just as I Am: A Memoir" by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins). Last week: 1
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 4
7. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 6
8. "That Sounds Fun: The Joys of Being an Amateur, the Power of Falling in Love, and Why You Need a Hobby" by Annie F. Downs (Revell). Last week: —
9. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 8
10. "One Day You'll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between" by Cameran Eubanks Wimberly(Gallery). Last week: —
