Bestsellers

Fiction
1. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Holt). Last week: —
2. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. (Putnam) Last week: —
3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 5
4. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Last week: 2
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 6
6. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown). Last week: 4
7. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury). Last week: 1
8. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell (Morrow). Last week: —
9. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (Putnam). Last week: 3
10. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria). Last week: —
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: —
2. “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment” by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership). Last week: —
3. “The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Viking/Dorman). Last week: —
4. “Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, andw Get Strong with the Fit52 Life” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street). Last week: 1
5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson. (Crown) Last week: 2
6. “The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future” by Charlie Kirk. (Broadside) Last week: 3
7. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street). Last week: 9
8. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook). Last week: 11
9. “Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet: Eat the Foods You Miss and Still Lose Up to a Pound a Day” by Rocco DiSpirito (Rodale). Last week: 24
10. “Capital and Ideology” by Thomas Piketty (Belknap). Last week: —
