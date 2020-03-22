Bestsellers

Courtesy imageGlennon Doyle's "Untamed" is the No. 1 nonfiction book this week. 

Fiction

1. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Holt). Last week: —

2. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. (Putnam) Last week: —

3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 5

4. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Last week: 2

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 6

6. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown). Last week: 4

7. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury). Last week: 1

8. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell (Morrow). Last week: —

9. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (Putnam). Last week: 3

10. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria). Last week: —

Nonfiction

1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: —

2. “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment” by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership). Last week: —

3. “The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Viking/Dorman). Last week: —

4. “Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, andw Get Strong with the Fit52 Life” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street). Last week: 1

5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson. (Crown) Last week: 2

6. “The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future” by Charlie Kirk. (Broadside) Last week: 3

7. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street). Last week: 9

8. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook). Last week: 11

9. “Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet: Eat the Foods You Miss and Still Lose Up to a Pound a Day” by Rocco DiSpirito (Rodale). Last week: 24

10. “Capital and Ideology” by Thomas Piketty (Belknap). Last week: —

— Tribune News Service

Tags

Recommended for you