Florida A&M Rattlers (7-21, 5-12 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-19, 7-10 SWAC)
Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M will play on Saturday.
The Wildcats have gone 7-5 at home. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the SWAC with 11.0 assists per game led by Zion Harmon averaging 2.8.
The Rattlers are 5-12 in conference play. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Garrett is shooting 40.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Wildcats. Joe French is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.5 points for the Rattlers. Bates is averaging 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.
Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
