Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-9) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9)
Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman comes into the matchup with Florida A&M after losing five straight games.
The Rattlers are 2-0 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.
The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is averaging 9.8 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
Zion Harmon is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.
Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.