Alabama State Hornets (6-14, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-14, 2-5 SWAC)
Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Zion Harmon scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman's 76-68 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.
The Wildcats have gone 4-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
The Hornets are 4-3 in conference games. Alabama State is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.
The Wildcats and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
Isaiah Range is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Roland McCoy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.
Hornets: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
