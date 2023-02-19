Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-18, 5-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-19, 6-8 SWAC)
Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman heads into the matchup against Alabama State after losing four in a row.
The Hornets have gone 5-3 at home. Alabama State is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.
The Wildcats are 5-9 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 29.4 rebounds per game led by Kevin Davis averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.
Joe French averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Marcus Garrett is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.