Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-2) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2)
North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -4; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston Southern Buccaneers host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
Charleston Southern went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 4-11 at home. The Buccaneers averaged 12.0 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.
Bethune-Cookman finished 7-11 in SWAC action and 4-13 on the road last season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.5 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.