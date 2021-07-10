METHUEN — Fireworks lit up the sky Saturday night in recognition of the July 4 holiday a week prior.
Troublesome weather conditions stopped the family gathering from happening on time, but city officials decided the celebration would still happen.
Kids' games, opportunities to touch a truck, and a playful kid zone area were offered across the Loop plaza several hours ahead of the high-flying fireworks display.
The event was postponed a week because of the weather and featured entertainment, family-friendly lawn games, face painting, visits from superheroes and other outdoor activities in partnership with Mayor Neil Perry's office.