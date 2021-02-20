BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 78-71 loss to Michigan State on Saturday.
• Armaan Franklin had an up-and-down game Saturday against Michigan State. While Franklin had 13 points and was IU’s only reliable 3-point shooter (3-of-6), he got into foul trouble for the second straight game (four fouls) and had issues guarding Michigan State forward Aaron Henry. Franklin also missed a pair of free throws with IU down 52-46 and 5:56 remaining, which allowed the Spartans to pad their lead down the stretch. IU needed a bit more from Franklin to complement Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a career-high 34 points.
• It was another game in which Indiana couldn’t match the physicality of its opponent, as Michigan State outrebounded IU 36-29 and outscored them 14-9 in second-chance points. Michigan State grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, the third straight game an opponent has grabbed 10 or more offensive rebounds against the Hoosiers.
• Indiana didn’t get much from its bench, as Michigan State outscored the Hoosiers 34-5 in bench points. Jerome Hunter scored all five of IU’s bench points, sinking an early 3-pointer in transition, but Khristian Lander, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all went scoreless, with Lander turning the ball over twice and Leal once. Gabe Brown, meanwhile, provided a big lift for Michigan State’s bench with 14 points. Freshman forward Jordan Geronimo didn’t play for the Hoosiers, a questionable decision by head coach Archie Miller considering Geronimo could have given IU some added physicality inside.