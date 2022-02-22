COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 80-69 overtime loss to No. 22 Ohio State on Monday night at Value City Arena:
• IU left too many points at the free-throw line.
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis went 7-for-13 from the line, including a missed front end of a one-and-one in the first half. Jackson-Davis also went through a stretch of missing five of six early in the second half.
Sophomore guard Anthony Leal missed a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left in the first half that could have cut into OSU’s 33-28 lead at halftime. Leal had an opportunity to show he could contribute in the rotation with Trey Galloway injured, but the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball went scoreless with two assists in 10 minutes on the floor.
• IU sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo played just three minutes, hitting a jumper in his lone attempt on the floor.
Turnovers have been an issue for Geronimo, but IU coach Mike Woodson could still find more creative ways to deploy him as a defensive specialist, particularly with recent struggles against guards Johnny Davis of Wisconsin and Malaki Branham of OSU.
IU guards Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp have been unable to effectively contain dynamic perimeter players. Perhaps Geronimo, with his length and athletic ability, could do better in situational substitutions late in games.
• The Hoosiers at one point were 6-of-13 from 3-point range before missing their final six 3-point attempts at the end of regulation and in overtime. As a result, IU went 6-of-19 (31.6%), its sixth straight game shooting under 32% from beyond the arc.
The Hoosiers are going to need more perimeter production to make a late run for an NCAA Tournament berth.