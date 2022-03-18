PORTLAND, Ore. -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 82-53 loss to Saint Mary’s on Thursday night at the NCAA Tournament.
• IU coach Mike Woodson needs to build a more productive bench for next season. The Hoosiers were up 18-13 when Woodson brought his second unit in. Saint Mary’s went on a 13-3 run to go up 26-21 before the starters returned.
IU lost the momentum it created early in the game and never got it back.
• IU guard Parker Stewart and forward Miller Kopp, both brought in to address perimeter shooting, both came up small again Thursday. Stewart sank an early 3-pointer but wound up with just three points on 1-of-4 shooting. Kopp went 0-of-4 from the field and was held to no points.
The Hoosiers are going to need to find shooters more capable of sinking shots under defensive pressure next season. Kopp and Stewart struggled consistently making shots against high-level competition.
• Fatigue for Indiana based on its crazy travel schedule showed up on the boards. Saint Mary’s outrebounded IU 39-28 and outscored the Hoosiers 11-4 in second-chance points.
IU senior forward Race Thompson didn’t provide the toughness needed in a high-level game, finishing with just three points and four rebounds in 21 minutes. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis only had five rebounds, three below his average.