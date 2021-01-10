Three takeaways from Indiana’s 84-76 win at Nebraska on Sunday night:
• Indiana won the game thanks to a solid effort on the boards, outrebounding Nebraska 41-10 and outscoring the Cornhuskers 16-3 on second-chance points. Freshman swingman Trey Galloway came up with a big putback on a dunk at the first-half buzzer, while Jerome Hunter had two big putbacks, including one with 1:33 remaining in which he followed his own miss to put Indiana up 79-75 with 1:33 remaining.
“It’s second effort,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I think sometimes these guys are playing a lot of minutes, and it’s hard but you’ve got to go. You’ve got to find a way to get second shots.”
• Indiana was lackadaisical at the free-throw line early, making six of its first 13 free-throw attempts. But the Hoosiers made them when they needed to, making nine of their last 12 attempts to finish 15-of-25 (60%). Trayce Jackson-Davis went 9-of-14 from the line to take the lead in Division I basketball in both free throws made (79) and attempted (111).
• IU’s four freshman all played Sunday against Nebraska, and all four contributed in different ways. Galloway had a nice bounce-back game after struggling his prior two games, with eight points and three assists, including the big putback dunk at the end of the first. Anthony Leal had three points and four rebounds, sinking a big second-half 3-pointer to tie the score at 69. Freshman point guard Khristian Lander banked in a 3-point shot in the first half, and Jordan Geronimo had two rebounds in three minutes of action.