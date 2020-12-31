BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways on Indiana’s 87-85 overtime win over Penn State on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• The maturation of Indiana freshman swingman Trey Galloway continues to happen at a rapid pace. Save for one bad turnover in overtime, the 6-foot-4 Galloway was otherwise flawless, with 10 points, five assists four rebounds and just the one turnover.
“He’s a playmaker,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “That’s what he is, a playmaker for us.”
Galloway logged 36 minutes and was more assertive taking the ball to the basket, going 4-of-5 from the field.
• Freshman point guard Khristian Lander and sophomore swingman Jerome Hunter continue to get caught off position too much defensively to be trusted for sustained minutes. Lander picked up two quick fouls in the first half and didn’t re-enter the game. Hunter had four points, and the Hoosiers were plus-1 in his 16 minutes on the floor.
• Penn State entered Wednesday’s matchup with Indiana as the worst rebounding team in the Big Ten. But that didn’t stop the Nittany Lions from outrebounding the Hoosiers 34-26 and outscoring Indiana 12-8 in second-chance points. There were some missed box outs, and Penn State’s scheme forced Trayce Jackson-Davis (six rebounds) away from the basket, as Jackson-Davis was forced to contest shots on the perimeter.
“Rebounding has been a struggle for us, especially when we play teams that shoot a lot of 3-point shots,” Miller said. “Our guards don’t do a great job of mixing it up on the defensive glass.”